Station is the first smart workstation for busy people.
A single place for all of your work applications.
No more getting lost in tons of tabs. Station is designed to let you switch between all your work applications in one click. It adapts to you and your way of working.
Easily bookmark the most important parts of your work and wake up every morning with a clean work environment.
The unified search lets you find any information or page you have saved across all your applications. No need to bother where you left it in the first place, you can instantly switch between various pages or documents. Think Spotlight but for all your web applications.
Never miss a thing but never let notifications ruin your day. The notification center allows you to visualize and gain complete control over all your notifications across all your apps. Switch to "focus mode" to keep a cool head when you most need it.
Enjoy a dedicated space for all your work, away from the distractions of your personal apps. Station is where work gets done. As simple as that.
Cherry on the cake: Station intelligently manages your memory so slow-downs remain just a thing of the past
Station already comes with more than 300 applications, and we add new ones each week.
Join the pioneers and give your work-life an upgrade!